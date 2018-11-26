Try 3 months for $3
Bruce E Andersen

January 30, 1947 – November 23, 2018

Bruce E. Andersen of Elko passed away on November 23, 2018 with his family by his side.

He was born January 30, 1947 in Elko to Pete Eugene and Alice Gabiola Andersen. Bruce graduated Elko High School in 1965 and Salt Lake Trade Tech in 1966. He married the love of his life Bonnie Sweetwood on December 10, 1966. They had two sons, Terry and Joey.

Bruce retired from the State of Nevada Department of Transportation after 30 years of service in 1997.

He had a great passion for being in the outdoors, countless hunting, camping and waterskiing trips with his family and friends. Many days he enjoyed just a ride out in the country in the truck or on his motorcycle. His other passion was his love of cars, including his latest project, a ‘31 Model A, which he was very particular in every detail.

Bruce is survived by his wife Bonnie of 52 years; sons, Terry (Jaleen); Joey (Wendy); grandchildren, Savannah (Kevin), Jordin (Casey), Coltin and Taylor; great grandson Jaxsen with two more on the way, as well as several aunts and cousins.

Please join us in a Celebration of Life on December 8 from 1 to 4 P.M. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 3650 East Idaho Street in Elko.

Celebrate
the life of: Bruce E Andersen
