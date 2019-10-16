Bruce J Nichols

May 16, 1958 – October 10, 2019
Bruce moved on to the next realm on his own terms Thursday, October 10, 2019 after his heroic 6 month battle against cancer. We are sure he’s with his family by his side, hanging with his brother, Bryan and having fun.
Bruce was born in Salt Lake City, UT., the third child of Keith and Barbra Nichols. Growing up in Salt Lake City, UT., he attended Brighton High School, worked at CB & I and later retired from Barrick Goldstrike Mines. Bruce’s life was filled with so much love from family and friends. In turn Bruce loved unconditionally and fully.
Bruce married Sara O’Brien on December 24, 1982. They had three children and a life of fun. Bruce is survived by his parents Keith and Barbra Nichols, wife, Sara; children: Jared (Jasmyne) Nichols, Ashley (Wayne) Dewey, Jason (Tia) Nichols; grandchildren: Heston, Cooper, Bentlie, Rylin & Bryson; siblings: Paula Brooks, Blaine (Paula) Nichols, Blake (Lori) Nichols, Brett (Connie) Nichols, LeAnn (Colby) Thomas, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Celebration of Life is being held at the “Old” Spring Creek Golf Course Clubhouse, 401 Fairway Blvd. Spring Creek, NV., on October 19, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00PM. Please join us in celebrating Bruce’s life as well as sharing favorite memories and how he touched your life. In Lieu of flowers please donate to the Huntsman Cancer Institute or a charity of your choice in Bruce’s name.
