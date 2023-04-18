ELKO—Please join us as we celebrate the life of Bruce Portwood on April 29, 2023 from 11:30 a.m.—2:00 p.m. at the Elko Basque Clubhouse, 1602 Flagview Drive. It will include an Honor Guard Ceremony and lunch along with time to share stories and special memories shared with Bruce. RSVP 775-934-6415. Any donations may be made in his memory to Great Basin College Foundation, P.O. Box 2056, Elko, NV 89803.