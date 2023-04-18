October 1, 1933—August 17, 2022
ELKO—Please join us as we celebrate the life of Bruce Portwood on April 29, 2023 from 11:30 a.m.—2:00 p.m. at the Elko Basque Clubhouse, 1602 Flagview Drive. It will include an Honor Guard Ceremony and lunch along with time to share stories and special memories shared with Bruce. RSVP 775-934-6415. Any donations may be made in his memory to Great Basin College Foundation, P.O. Box 2056, Elko, NV 89803.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.