October 1, 1933—August 17, 2022

ELKO—Bruce Portwood, 88 of Elko, Nevada, passed away peacefully at home following a short illness on August 17, 2022.

He was born on October 1, 1933, in Gopher, Montana, to Guy and Mary Portwood. He attended school in Ranchester, Wyoming, where he played football and basketball. Following high school graduation, Bruce worked on ranches and enlisted in the U. S. Army in 1953. He left the Army in 1956 with the rank of Staff Sargent. He enrolled in Sheridan Junior College in Sheridan Wyoming, graduating with an associate degree. In 1961, he graduated from the University of Wyoming with a Bachelor of Science degree in Range Management.

January 1962 was the beginning of a long career with the Bureau of Land Management in Lander, Wyoming. In 1971, he transferred to Elko to continue a career in various aspects of Land Management. From 1979-94, he was a Range//Wild Horse Specialist. He found his passion managing the wild horse program.

When he was a Wild Horse Specialist, he found an orphan wild horse which he adopted and fed with a baby bottle. He trained her to be an excellent cattle horse. He was born a cowboy. His career provided for his family and gave him the lifestyle he wanted on the land working with cows and horses. After 35 years at the BLM, he retired.

He is survived by his wife, Theresa of almost 62 years; daughters: Beth (Taylor), Livermore, California, and Valerie Portwood, Elko; five grandchildren: Clare (Gonzalez), Shannon, Shelby Taylor and Gregory and Ciera Dunbar; two great-grandchildren: Lilliana and Zachary Gonzalez.

The family is planning a celebration of life at a future date and requests donations in his memory go to Great Basin College Foundation.