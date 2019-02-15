January 1, 1957 – February 10, 2019
Bruce Wayne Krajewski went home to be with our Lord on February 10, 2019 at the young age of 62. He struggled with kidney failure and pancreatic cancer. You might know him as the guy with the gorgeous hair (that you could never touch) or even that stubborn man that won’t take no for an answer. Bruce was born on January 1, 1957 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Richard and Mary Ann Krajewski along with 5 siblings; Shirley, Michael, Mary, Sheila and Kerry.
Bruce graduated from Boy’s Tech High School in Milwaukee where he excelled in gymnastics. Often you would see Bruce jumping over the hoods of cars showing off his spectacular moves. After high school Bruce joined the U.S. Marine Corps where he completed four years stationed in Okinawa. In 1987 he met the love of his life and best friend, Sandy. In July of 1988, Bruce and Sandy said their “I Do’s” and between the two of them they have a total of 5 wonderful children; Shawn, Cheri, Rob, Gina and Ashley their youngest.
Bruce enjoyed his life long career for over 30 years in mining. He started at Freeport and ended at Cortez Mine. He forged many wonderful friendships along the way doing what he loved as a supervisor on the blasting crew. Bruce was a loving son, husband, father, and grandfather. He loved to sing karaoke and decided to start his own entertainment company called Canyon Air Karaoke where he Deejayed. Bruce was a true football fan as long as it was the Green Bay Packers, often texting Go Pack Go. Bruce enjoyed fixing up the house and yard with his wife, playing with the grandchildren and spending time with family and friends. He was always willing to do anything to help anyone out in the time of need. Anytime anyone showed up to their house he was the first one to make you feel right at HOME! As Bruce would say, “Come on in, would you like something to drink or eat?” He was that guy that made you feel so comfortable to be around. He will always be remembered as our Brewski who was generous, thoughtful, sweet, funny, caring, and a very handsome man with a big heart!
He is preceded in death by his father, Richard. Bruce is survived by his mother, Mary Ann Tadych of Milwaukee WI, wife, Sandy Krajewski; siblings, Shirley Greer of Memphis TN, Michael(Paulette) Krajewski, Hurricane UT; Mary (Jesse) Yocco of Sturtevant, WI; Sheila (Bill) Heinen of Milwaukee, WI; Kerry(Tim) Sett of Franklin, WI; Dewayne (Colleen) Brown of Elko NV; children; Shawn Krajewski, Cheri Grijalva (TC), Ashley Krajewski, Gina Faccenetti, Rob Faccenetti, and Coby Culley; grandchildren; Cadin, Rylee, Zamantha, Landen, Jay, Serenah, Jonathan, Ashlyn, Paisley, and Teagan, as well as by other family and friends.
A Memorial service is Friday, February 22nd at 1:00 PM at Burns Funeral Home and Celebration of Life to follow at the VFW Hall. Donations or flowers can be sent in memory of Bruce Krajewski to Burns Funeral Home.
