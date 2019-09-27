Bryan P Skinner, 30, passed away September 19, 2019 due to injuries from a horse falling with him. Bryan graduated from Elko High then pursued an Associate’s in diesel technology from Great Basin College. He went on to work as a drill/shovel mechanic and welder for 13 years at Goldstrike. It was at work that Bryan was introduced to his wife, Jessica Jones. Bryan was an avid hunter, heck of a fly fisherman, loved to swing a rope, had decent taste in beer, and helped anyone who needed it. Mostly, he was a man who loved his family and would go to the ends of the earth for his friends. He will be missed and not forgotten. Bryan is survived by his wife Jessica, son Quaide; daughter, Quincey parents, Dan and Echo Skinner; sister, Jolene (Adam) (Taylor) Kemerer, and a large extended family.
A celebration of life will be held in the Home Arts building of the fairgrounds October 19 at 4pm.
