Bryce “Dennis” Hugh 71, passed away October 27, 2019. He was born June 4, 1948 in Las Vegas and lived in Elko from 1973-1985. Before a prolonged illness, he actively served at St. Viator Catholic Church in Las Vegas and the Blind Center of Nevada. He was a member of the Lions Club for 30 years and enjoyed spending a portion of his summers in various leadership capacities at the Lions Camp Dat-So-La-Lee in Lamoille Canyon, providing an outdoor camp experience for deserving kids. Dennis was a professional civil engineer and worked for Chilton Engineering/Kennedy Jenks Chilton during his time in Elko. His expertise was used for several high-profile projects throughout the state of Nevada during his career. He was passionate about being involved with the Colorado Water River Users Association, a non-profit dedicated to water allocation solutions. Dennis was a loving husband, father, grandpa, and friend that exuded a positive presence and always saw life as a glass half full. He was preceded in death by his parents Walter Bryce and Dolores Hugh. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Hugh; four children, Tami (Dan) Allred, Melissa (Ted) Olivas, Scott (Michelle) Meecham, and Michael (Karissa) Hugh; two step-children, Lisa (Greg) Higdon and David Mudd; nine grandchildren, A’Lesha, Ryan, Bryan, Trevor, Tony, Drew, Grace, Calliope and Olivia; and one great grandchild, Holly. A funeral service will be held at St. Viator Catholic Church, 2461 E. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas, NV, 89121 at 10am on Saturday, November 16 with reception to follow. The family is requesting donations to rebuild Camp Lamoille (destroyed by a 2018 wildfire) where Lions Camp Dat-So-La-Lee was held, in lieu of flowers. Donations can be made online at nevadafund.org by selecting the Give – Donate Now – Camp Lamoille Recovery Fund link.