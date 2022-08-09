Caleb Joe Lott called Carlin, Nevada his home from an early age. He was born on June 18, 1997 in Twin Falls, Idaho. Caleb enjoyed jet skiing, four wheeling, hunting, fishing and jeep fun. He loved playing football and was a proud Carlin High School Wrestler. Caleb was a volunteer at many C-Town events. The Sho’ N Shine Burnouts being one of his favorites, held fond memories with family and friends. Family time was everything to Caleb. He spent many hours with his father, wrenching in the garage. That’s where he learned his hard work ethics. Most will never forget Caleb’s (Sunny Boy) smile and kind heart, we all know that he inherited it from his mother. Caleb and his brother were LEGO Creators, masters in building vehicle sets.
Caleb is survived by his parents, Joe, Lori and his brother, Christian all of Carlin. He leaves behind numerous family members and an amazing community that loved him. He was welcomed home by grandparents, Jennie Ann Risner, Harold and Ollie Bolte.
A Casual Celebration of Life will be held Sunday August 14, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at the Gathering Place (372 8th Street).
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.