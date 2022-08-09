Caleb Joe Lott called Carlin, Nevada his home from an early age. He was born on June 18, 1997 in Twin Falls, Idaho. Caleb enjoyed jet skiing, four wheeling, hunting, fishing and jeep fun. He loved playing football and was a proud Carlin High School Wrestler. Caleb was a volunteer at many C-Town events. The Sho’ N Shine Burnouts being one of his favorites, held fond memories with family and friends. Family time was everything to Caleb. He spent many hours with his father, wrenching in the garage. That’s where he learned his hard work ethics. Most will never forget Caleb’s (Sunny Boy) smile and kind heart, we all know that he inherited it from his mother. Caleb and his brother were LEGO Creators, masters in building vehicle sets.