Calvin Grant

July 4, 1930—December 23, 2018
Calvin T. Grant, “Mr. Bull” checked out on December 23, 2018 at home with his children by his side. He died from natural causes. He was 88 years old. Calvin was born to Dave and Pearl Theurer Grant on July 4, 1930 in Honeyville, Utah. After graduating from Ogden High School in 1948, he married his high school sweetheart, Renee Nielsen on June 16, 1950 in the Logan LDS Temple.
Calvin was well known and respected throughout the western states and most notably in Northern Nevada. He took a unique ambition of “bull peddler” to new heights and created (with his dad) a renowned family business in 1951 delivering quality bulls directly to cattle ranches. Some places were quite remote and only accessible after traveling miles of desolate gravel roads, Calvin knew them all. Grant Range Bull Co is now a fourth generation family business. He was easily liked, made many friends, and could always find the best place to eat in any town. He was fair and honest in making deals and all sides were satisfied when the deed was done. His deals could be from 1 bull to over 100 at a time.
Calvin began collecting old worn out branding irons from customers and currently has over 600 authentic irons on display at the bull ranch. He learned the value of honest work at an early age and was fortunate to have good health and continue working (or just cooking lunch for the guys at the ranch) up until the end.
During the 1950s and 1960s, Calvin and his brother Lew built a few duplexes in the off season with very limited funds, often with salvaged lumber and materials.
Calvin’s family was his greatest joy and he enjoyed working with his sons, grandsons, dad, brothers, nephews, and all other family members. He had a sharp mind and was always looking to improve things and was one of, if not the first, person to build an aluminum cattle bed for his truck, replacing the traditional wooden ones (aluminum has since been the industry standard). Calvin was always optimistic, while being realistic, and had great judgement. He was quite social, enjoyed being with people and always had a joke to tell. He was a proud member of the North Ogden McDonalds “Geezer’s Club”.
The family wishes to express a special appreciation to Brighton Hospice who tenderly cared for dad during his last week of life. Calvin is preceded in death by his wife, Renee, his parents and brothers Dave and Lew, and sister, Janis. He is survived by children Douglas C. (Sheryl) Grant, Beverly G. (Joseph) Shern, Jeffrey L. (Tamara) Grant; also by ten grandchildren: Mitch, Brandy, Tim, Clint, Todd, Trisha, Emily, Lara, Tera, Andie, and great grandchildren Cannon, Dallas, Piper, Theo, Finley, and Grayson all of whom will miss him dearly.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Lindquist’s North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 N. Washington Blvd, UT. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist’s Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
In lieu of flowers take a loved one out to dinner and order beef.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.
