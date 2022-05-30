March 29, 1941—May 22, 2022
Calvin Steve Stark passed away May 22, 2022. He served in US Marines from 1960 to 1963. He worked for the post office and was Postmaster in Wells for 25 years. He was councilman and vice mayor for the City of Wells. He leaves behind his wife, Bonnie; two sons: Curtis and Jeff; daughter, Ginger; and four stepchildren: Jeff, Deborah, Brian and Scott. He also had 17 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Graveside Service
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.