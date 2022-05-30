Calvin Steve Stark passed away May 22, 2022. He served in US Marines from 1960 to 1963. He worked for the post office and was Postmaster in Wells for 25 years. He was councilman and vice mayor for the City of Wells. He leaves behind his wife, Bonnie; two sons: Curtis and Jeff; daughter, Ginger; and four stepchildren: Jeff, Deborah, Brian and Scott. He also had 17 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.