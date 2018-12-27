October 11, 1919 – December 22, 2018
Candida Glaser was called home on December 22, 2018 at the age of 99. She was born October 11, 1919 to Jose Marisquirena and Ablina Gomez Marisquirena. Candida was the oldest of four sisters; Felisa, Anita, and Josie. In 1930, Candida and her sisters lost their mother during child birth. Candida, being the oldest was then responsible for the care of her younger sisters and the household chores. She was Spanish Basque and spoke mainly Spanish, which made for a real challenge at school. Candida attended grade school in Elko and graduated from Elko High School in 1939. On September 7, 1939 she married her sweetheart, Bill Glaser. They lived at the Glaser Dairy in Elburz until July 4, 1943. Bill and Candida then purchased the Pete Scott Ranch in Starr Valley, Nevada, which they named the Deer Horn Ranch where they spent their time ranching and raising their four children; David Glaser, Lorey Glaser Eldridge, Bill Glaser, Jr., and Mike Glaser. Candida was a wonderful cook and seamstress, but she was also a great help outside and would fill in as a ranch/hay hand as needed. Candida was passionate about the outdoors and every aspect of the ranch life, she enjoyed dragging meadows and she loved her chickens and many farm animals that she cared tenderly for. She always had a large green lawn and beautiful flowers and adored watching her many hummingbirds. Candida lost her dear partner of 42 years, November 12, 1981. She continued to run and maintain their beloved ranch singlehandedly until she suffered a devastating stroke on June 10, 2005. After her stroke she moved to Elko to live with her daughter and son-in-law, Lorey and Tom Eldridge. Lorey and Tom cared for her for 5 ½ years. She then moved to the Highland Village of Elko until her passing on December 22, 2018. Candida was preceded in death by her Father and Mother, Joe and Ablina Marisquirena, husband Bill Glaser, sisters Felisa and Anita and son-in-law, Tom Eldridge. Candida is survived by her children, David Glaser (Tammy), Lorey Eldridge, Bill Glaser, Mike Glaser (Ester) and grandchildren, Gerry Glaser, Tim Glaser (Christine), Andrew Glaser, Elizabeth deGrout, Marlow Eldridge (Audrey), Mark Eldridge (Veronica), Marty Eldridge (Shammarie), Marvin Eldridge, Kelli Fabela, Chris Glaser (Kresta), many great grandchildren, and a few great, great grandchildren to whom she was known as Gigi. The family would like to thank the special caregivers and nurses at the Highland Village for their loving care of Candida. A private family graveside service will be held with a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Northeastern Nevada Museum.
