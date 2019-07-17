{{featured_button_text}}

January 19, 1940 – July 16, 2019

Washington, Utah – Caren Lee Paul (Ramsey), 79, passed away on Tuesday July 16, 2019 in St George, Utah. She was born in Provo, Utah on January 19, 1940 to R. Elden Ramsey and Josephine Ramsey (Durrant). She married Charles L. Paul in the Salt Lake City Temple in Salt Lake City, Utah on April 24, 1959.

Caren Lee moved with her parents to Elko, Nevada in 1951. She was a straight A student and graduated from Elko High School in 1958. She was a life-long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day-Saints. She raised her children primarily in Elko, Nevada and Las Vegas, Nevada. After retirement, she and her husband moved to Washington, Utah in 2005. She had many likes, but above all she loved to attend her children and grandchildren’s sporting events, concerts, and other activities.

Caren Lee is survived by her husband: Charles L. Paul; children: Mark D. Paul (Joan) of Eagle River, AK, Brent A. Paul (Charli) of Cedar City, UT, Kenneth D. Paul (Charlene) of Logandale, NV, Darren S. Paul (Irasema) of Midvale, UT, and Gregory L. Paul (Shana) of Henderson, NV; twenty –five grandchildren ; forty-four great grandchildren; and sister: Marilyn Leyva.

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 20 at 2:00 p.m. at Washington 10th Branch, 1500 Ridge View Drive, Washington, Utah. A Viewing will be held prior to the services from 1:00 – 1:45 p.m. Interment at Burns Memorial Gardens, Elko, Nevada at 4:00 p.m.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary 435-986-4222. Please visit our website www.pineviewmortuary.com for full obituary and funeral service listing.

