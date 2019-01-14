Try 1 month for 99¢
Carl John Lino Jr

Aug. 19, 1943 — Dec. 23, 2018

Carl John Lino Jr., 75, of John Day passed away Dec. 23 at Blue Mountain Hospital in John Day. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Grant Union Junior-Senior High School.

Carl was born to Marian Knowles Lino and Carl Lino Sr. on Aug. 19, 1943, in Elko, Nevada He attended Elko High School and went on to attend Lewis and Clark College, graduating in 1965. Carl married Sondra June Laing on Aug. 21, 1965, in Portland, Oregon and welcomed two children. He worked as the high school principal for North Marion High School from 1965 through 1980. He then worked as the principal of Grant Union High School from 1980 to 1995 when he retired.

Carl enjoyed playing golf and was a member of the John Day Golf Club. He also enjoyed playing cards and traveling. His extensive travels took him to all 50 states and all seven continents. He was a committed member of the John Day Elks Lodge where he was the past Oregon State Elks President, National Elks Treasurer and inducted into the Elks State Hall of Fame in both Oregon and Idaho. He held numerous local, state and national officer positions with the Elks Lodge. Carl was also the mayor of Hubbard, Oregon for two terms.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Sondra; and brother David Lino.

He is survived by his daughters, Lisa (Tom) Berry of Boise, Idaho; Jody (Keith) Hammack of Bend; brother Jim (Cathy) Lino of Elko, Nevada, Sally Knowles; and three granddaughters, Rachel, Katelyn and Lauren.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Mountain Hospital or the Elks Casey Eye Institute through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845.

