Carl Koch, Jr., 57, of Jackpot passed away suddenly Monday, May 6, 2019 in Jackpot. A celebration of Carl’s life will be held at 3:00 pm on Monday, May 27, 2019 at the Jackpot Community Baptist Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home, Elko, NV.

