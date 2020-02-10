Carley L. Sullivan

March 17, 1927 – February 3, 2020

The family sadly announces the passing of their beloved Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother on February 3rd, 2020.

Carley was born on St. Patrick’s Day, 1927, the eldest of four children of Florence Helen and Raymond Lewis Hayden. She graduated from Estacada High School in 1945 where she was editor of her school newspaper and Class Salutatorian. Carley then attended the University of Oregon on a Journalism Scholarship. She was a member of National College Sorority of Sigma Kappa.

Carley met her “Sully” at a sorority event after a University of Oregon vs. St. Mary’s football game. They were married in May, 1951. Carley worked while Sully attended graduate school at UC Berkley. They moved to central California where Sully began his coaching career. Their firstborn, daughter Blaine Helen, was born in 1952 and daughter Valerie was born in 1954. They moved to Elko, NV in 1955, where Sully was a teacher and football coach. Son Daniel and daughter Peggy were born in Elko in 1956 and 1958, respectively.

For six years Carley worked as Executive Secretary for the Elko Chamber of Commerce and was a Management Assistant at the Nevada Youth Training Center for twenty-seven years before retiring. After retiring, Carley moved to Reno to be close to family.