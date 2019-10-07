Our mother, grandmother, friend Carol Ann Huntley passed away peacefully September 24th surrounded by loved ones. Carol was born in Twin Falls, Idaho in 1944 to Fred and Virginia Cutts. She grew up in Twin Falls and Buhl Idaho. Carol would later meet the love of her life Arnold Huntley in Twin Falls. They later moved to Carlin Nevada, where they raised their family, worked, and had many accomplishments throughout the years. Carol loved her family and friends dearly.
She is preceded in death by her husband Arnold Huntley (2016), her mother and father Fred and Virginia Cutts, and her brothers, Donnie, Micky and Timothy. Carol is survived by her sons Arnold Huntley Jr. (Stacy), Rick Huntley (Carrie), Wade Huntley (Lori), and Nicholas Huntley (Nichole); sister, Linda Yeary; niece, Debbie Hinds (Randy); as well as 14 wonderful grandchildren and 5 great grandsons; many nieces and nephews who brightened her day.
We knew little that evening that God was going to call your name. In life we loved you dearly; in death we do the same. It broke our hearts to lose you but, you did not go alone, for a part of us went with you when God called you home. You left us peaceful memories, your love is still our guide, although we cannot see you, you are always by our side. Our family chain seems broken and nothing seems the same but as God calls us one by one our chain will link again.
A celebration of Carol’s life will be held at Pacini Hall in Carlin on October 12, 2019 at 12 p.m.
