Carol Diane Smith

“Diane”, as she was known to friends and family, left this world on June 10, 2022 after a brief illness at the age of 76. She was born in Weiser, Idaho to J. W. and Charlotte Fox Taylor. She married A. L. Meierhoff in the early 1960s, and they later divorced. She later married Curtis Smith.

Diane was a hard working, independent lady and had a quick wit and humor second to none. She had a calming presence, was non judgmental and accepting, yet was most impatient when she had to go for a doctor visit and wait, or anything else she didn’t want to do. I know mom would like to give a big I love you to Danielle (Josh) Morgan and Julie (Mark)) Meierhoff for the loving care they gave her in the recent years. Her favorite moments were when she was with her children and family. She anchored a large family with patience and love.