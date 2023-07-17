November 22, 1941—July 15, 2023
SPRING CREEK—Carol Koelzer, 81, of Spring Creek, NV, passed away July 15, 2023, with family by her side in Missoula, MT. Funeral Services will be held at Garden City Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in Missoula, MT, with burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Full obituary at gardencityfh.com.
