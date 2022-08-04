November 30, 1951 – August 1, 2022

Carol Linda Mott (Vach), 70, of Spring Creek, NV passed away peacefully at her home while being comforted by loving friends and family on August 1st, 2022 after a 6 year battle with cancer. Carol was born on November 30, 1951 to Marion (Bud) and Virginia Vach in St. Charles, MO. As a young adult, she moved to Southern California, where she met and married her husband of 50 years, Gail Mott.

Gail and Carol moved to Simi Valley, California in 1974, where she raised her 3 stepchildren Curtis, Tim, and Tracy as if they were her own, loving them and caring for them unconditionally; including relentlessly caring for Tracy after she was severely injured after being struck by a car at the age of 13.

Gail and Carol, along with their daughter Tracy, moved to Sherwood, Oregon in 1984, where they lived until 1997. While living in Oregon, Carol continued to make a positive impression on everyone she met – making lifelong friends, and sharing her amazing positive attitude with every person that would cross her path.

In 1997, Gail and Carol, along with Tracy, moved to Spring Creek, Nevada – where both Gail and Carol began working for the Elko Daily Free Press. Carol continued working for the newspaper for 25 years, including while tirelessly fighting to overcome cancer for the last 6 years of her employment.

She continued to show her selfless nature her entire life, caring for and helping friends, family, co-workers, and even complete strangers with a genuine love and extreme kindness – with no expectations or thought for herself. Her home was always open to anyone. Carol touched the lives of countless people everywhere she went in a manner that showed the true meaning of selfless love.

Carol was predeceased by her father, Marion; her mother, Virginia; her brother, John, and her son, Curtis. She is survived by her husband, Gail, daughter, Tracy; son, Tim, daughter-in-law, Jennifer and her three grandchildren Duncan, Aidan, and Lucy.

Family, Friends, and others whose lives were touched by Carol are invited to celebrate her life at 2 separate locations:

Burns Funeral Home – 895 Fairgrounds Rd, Elko, NV

Viewing – Monday, August 8; 1 pm – 5 pm

Funeral Service—Tuesday, August 9; 10 am

Scholls Community Church – 24050 Scholls Ferry Rd, Hillsboro, OR

Funeral Service – Saturday, August 13; 10 am