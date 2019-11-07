Casey T. Ahlin

May 6, 1988 – November 4, 2019
It is with deepest sorrow that we announce Casey Thomas Ahlin, 31, of Elko, NV has met with Jesus on November 4, 2019. He was born on May 6, 1988 in Silverton, Idaho.
Casey found passion in his career with a local exploration company as a driller. He loved the outdoors and all seasons, and snowboarding was one of his favorite hobbies. He always had a love for drawing, music and instruments since he was young. He also has found a strong interest in Geology and had become quite talented with wood working.
Casey will be missed daily by his Mother and Father Ronda Cuevas and Thomas (Candace) Ahlin; his beloved daughter, Mia Elainelee Ahlin-Puckett; Grandparents Mary and Phil Clark; brothers, Christopher and Joshua (Amanda), Ahlin and children Brantley and Grace; stepsister, Dakota Elfering and stepbrother, Seth Nelson. He will live on through his daughter Mia, who was his entire world. We know Casey is now with his Grandpa, Fred Barney and Grandparents Chet and Phyllis Ahlin.
Funeral Services for Casey will be held at 4pm on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Burns Funeral Home located at 3400, 895 Fairgrounds Rd. Elko, NV.
A celebration of life to follow for family and friends at Dalling Hall located at 600 Commercial St. Elko, NV 89801..
