Caterina Ann (Cat) Doxey

Caterina Ann Doxey of Carlin, Nevada passed away on October 4, 2020. She was born in Wenatchee, Washington to Wayne and Virginia Okland. She attended elementary school in nearby Waterville. During her childhood, Cat helped her grandparents with farming operations in Withrow. It was there that her passion for horses was kindled. Cat, along with her family moved to Seattle, Washington where she graduated from Federal Way High School. Soon after, the family moved to San Diego and it wasn’t long before this petite, blonde beauty was recruited by PSA airlines as a flight attendant based out of Los Angeles. She worked there for six years when the family again moved to Carlin, Nevada. While visiting her parents, Cat was offered a position at Carlin Gold Mines in the survey department becoming the first female to work in the open pit segment of the mine. While working there, Cat met her husband Wren and they married in February 1977. In March of 1982, their son Justin Thomas was born and a new chapter in her life began. Cat dedicated all her abundant energy to raising their son.