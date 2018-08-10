March 11, 1926—August 7, 2018
Born on March 11, 1926 to Lloyd and Leola Fitzgerald and departing this life on August 7, 2018, Catherine F. Stell was guided by Angels to her resting place in heaven.
Catherine was known to all of her friends and family as a woman of exquisite character. She was born in Carlin, Nevada and that became home all of her life. Her heart was always overflowing with love and kindness to everyone that she happened to cross paths with. Catherine was a homemaker and loved to garden as well. Canning was a passion and beets and green beans were at the top of the list. She also took an occasional vacation on a cruise ship with her sisters and their spouses.
The last three years though, her family became Highland Manor of Elko. The staff and residents there grew to know Catherine as the “Puzzle Lady”. Not because she was difficult to understand, but because of her love of watching each puzzle come to life with each piece strategically placed into its proper spot. She loved when Beth Brown would share time with her working on those puzzles together. Their bond grew very strong over the years. Sometimes the staff would help assist her as well, when they saw her perplexed. Puzzles with pictures were her favorite. I’m sure we fudged on hanging an extra favorite picture on the wall for her. Shhh!
Catherine also loved the community concerts that take place every year at the Convention Center. It was always a pleasure for my wife and I, (Beth and Lonny Brown), to be her escort. She would always seem to buy a CD after the concert, and then bring it over to the house the next day for us to make a couple of copies. Sharing was her nature.
Catherine and her late husband Bill seemed to always find themselves at the Ruby Marshes this time of year sharing good times with friends and catching lots of bass. Anyone that knew Catherine soon realized that if there was ever a bass filleting competition, she would win it hands down, and with a smile to boot.
Catherin is survived by her sister Nadeen of Reno and many nephews, nieces and cousins. Preceding her in death were her husband, Bill; and sisters, Betty and Beverly.
At Catherine’s request, there will be no services held, just a private interment in the Memorial Gardens of Burns Funeral Home.
