Catherine Mall Vosburg

She joined the Board at the Elko Senior Citizen’s Center, volunteering many hours to help support one of her favorite places to go. Whether to hang out wrapping silverware with Katherine or checking in food with JR, she loved being there with everyone. She was always there to play bridge when they had a game going. Some of her favorite people to be with were her bridge partners, whom she loved dearly.

Mom wrapped her whole life around her two daughters and their families. Katie, also known as Nana, loved nothing more than to go watch one of her grandchildren play in their games, whether it was soccer, softball, baseball or football (which was her favorite of all). She was always heard making some sort of comment from the bleachers...whether it was “Dammit” or “Good play” she always made us laugh. The only thing that she would miss a game for was the Elko County Fair horse races, which she would go both weekends with her friend Joanne for the last 20 years. Nana was not a “baby-sitter” but she did for her great-granddaughter which was a rare thing. She was also an avid Cowboys fan, watching all NFL games, hoping for her “boys” to make it to the Super Bowl again. We will miss the furious texting back and forth as the games were played!