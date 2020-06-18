Catherine Mall Vosburg

May 30, 1940 – June 16, 2020
Catherine (Katie) was born in Ishpeming, Michigan to Harry J & Evelyn C Mall. The family relocated to New Mexico when she was a young child. She attended schools in Jemez Springs and Carlsbad. After graduation, she took a traveling job with four of her friends, traveling all over the state until she married Lamar Vosburg in 1963 and adopted two “beautiful” girls as she used to say, and from then on her life was all about her two girls. She coached softball as we were growing up, working as an optician until she went to work at Cypress Bagdad as a haulpak driver in 1981, having been recruited by her dear friend, Della (our other momma). As she used to say, she traded in her high heels for steel toed boots!
Katie relocated to Elko, Nv in 1984 with her two daughters, Katrinka and Kelli when she was recruited by Carlin Gold to be one of the first women haulpak drivers to start at Gold Quarry. It was a challenge she took on, overcoming the stigma of women working in the mine. She eventually retired from Newmont Gold in 2004. Of course, she couldn’t stay retired so she went to work for Atlas Copco for several years and the Census Bureau in 2010 before finally retiring for good.
She began to travel and see the world, whether it was with friends or her favorite little sister, Barbara. Seeing various places such as Hawaii, Mexico, Europe, Ireland, Costa Rica and taking a cruise up the eastern coast to see Boston and Maine. She overcame her fear of heights to go up in a hot air balloon for a ride with her sister. She was an adventurous lady willing to try anything except skydiving.
She joined the Board at the Elko Senior Citizen’s Center, volunteering many hours to help support one of her favorite places to go. Whether to hang out wrapping silverware with Katherine or checking in food with JR, she loved being there with everyone. She was always there to play bridge when they had a game going. Some of her favorite people to be with were her bridge partners, whom she loved dearly.
Mom wrapped her whole life around her two daughters and their families. Katie, also known as Nana, loved nothing more than to go watch one of her grandchildren play in their games, whether it was soccer, softball, baseball or football (which was her favorite of all). She was always heard making some sort of comment from the bleachers...whether it was “Dammit” or “Good play” she always made us laugh. The only thing that she would miss a game for was the Elko County Fair horse races, which she would go both weekends with her friend Joanne for the last 20 years. Nana was not a “baby-sitter” but she did for her great-granddaughter which was a rare thing. She was also an avid Cowboys fan, watching all NFL games, hoping for her “boys” to make it to the Super Bowl again. We will miss the furious texting back and forth as the games were played!
The family would like to thank the staff at Highland Skilled Nursing Facility for the care provided to her in the last 5 months. We are so fortunate that we were able to bring her home to be with family and that would not have been possible without the assistance of Genesis Home Health and Horizon Hospice. We would like to acknowledge the nurses and CNA’s from Genesis and Horizon for their compassionate care and support provided.
Katie is survived by her two daughters and their husbands, Katrinka (Jeff) Russell, Kelli (Russ) Lawson, sister Barbara Dutra. Grandchildren, Kelsey (Tyrell) Ahlvers, Alyssa (Angie) Hood, Savannah Russell, Ian Russell. Great grandchildren, McCoy and Chessa Ahlvers. She is predeceased by her parents, Harry and Evelyn Mall, her brothers, Allen Mall, Henry Mall and his wife, Carol. Brother-in-law, Charles Dutra.
Rosary and a Funeral Mass will be held at St Joseph’s Catholic Church on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 10:00 am with a small reception following. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Elko Senior Citizen’s Center in honor of Katie and her dedication to the center.
We love you Mom.
