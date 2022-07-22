ELKO—Cecilia May “Coxie” Cox Roberts was surrounded by her loving family when she peacefully passed away on June 26, 2022. Coxie was born to Eldred and Avis Cox on April 30, 1933, in Elko, Nevada. The family moved to Battle Mountain, Nevada in 1943, after living in Owyhee for several years. Coxie married her high school sweetheart, Bill Roberts, on July 15, 1950. They raised their three children and spent 65 years enjoying their life together in Battle Mountain. She enjoyed quilting, embroidery, hunting, camping and doing jigsaw puzzles. Coxie was an avid reader and, she was always up for a pinochle marathon with her family or friends. She held many jobs over the years and was involved with several organizations, such as, Women in Mining, Battle Mountain Cookhouse Museum, Battle Mountain Alumni Association and Battle Mountain Quilt Guild, just to name a few. Coxie’s greatest joys in life were her family and friends and she always greeted everyone with a smile. She truly loved people and was kind to everyone.