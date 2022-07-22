April 30, 1933—June 26, 2022
ELKO—Cecilia May “Coxie” Cox Roberts was surrounded by her loving family when she peacefully passed away on June 26, 2022. Coxie was born to Eldred and Avis Cox on April 30, 1933, in Elko, Nevada. The family moved to Battle Mountain, Nevada in 1943, after living in Owyhee for several years. Coxie married her high school sweetheart, Bill Roberts, on July 15, 1950. They raised their three children and spent 65 years enjoying their life together in Battle Mountain. She enjoyed quilting, embroidery, hunting, camping and doing jigsaw puzzles. Coxie was an avid reader and, she was always up for a pinochle marathon with her family or friends. She held many jobs over the years and was involved with several organizations, such as, Women in Mining, Battle Mountain Cookhouse Museum, Battle Mountain Alumni Association and Battle Mountain Quilt Guild, just to name a few. Coxie’s greatest joys in life were her family and friends and she always greeted everyone with a smile. She truly loved people and was kind to everyone.
Coxie was preceded in death by the love of her life, Bill Roberts; daughter, Debra Justman; parents, Eldred and Avis Cox; sister, Marion Menghini and brother, Charles Cox.
She is survived by daughter, Barbara (Les) Brooks and son, Craig (Anne) Roberts; grandchildren: Shauna (Gabriel) Harris, Jamie (Greg) Wilson, Tracy (Terry) Fagg, Leslie (Shaun) Melton, Terri Anne Stotts, Maria (Wes) Shoemaker, Mandy (Andy) Bertelson, Scott (Laila) Roberts, Hayley Baumgartner and Dawn Stotts; along with her 23 great-grandchildren: Josalynn (Brendan) Williams, Riley (Marco) Nelms, Quinn Harris, TJ, Lorynn and Shaylee Fagg, Sierra and Maielle Wilson, Zoey and Isabella Melton, Will Stotts, Veeg Rasmussen, Slayden (Jasmine) Rasmussen, Amelia, Vivian and Rosie Shoemaker, Egan and Grant Baumgartner, Jake and Kinsley Bertelson, Eli and Emmy Roberts and Hailie Ferriter.
Coxie leaves behind a wonderful legacy for her loving family and friends. She was loved immensely and will be missed beyond measure.
A memorial service, followed by a celebration of life, for Coxie, will be held at the Battle Mountain Civic Center on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Coxie’s name to the Battle Mountain Cookhouse Museum, P.O. Box 663 Battle Mountain, Nevada 89820.
