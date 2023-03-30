Charles “Charlie” Kendrick, born January 31, 1956 in Clear Lake, South Dakota, passed from our lives into heaven to sing with the angels on February 27, 2023. Charlie was the son of Patricia and Ronald Rhyne, puppy parent to Miss Trouble, spouse to Sharon and sibling of Heather, Kelly, and Rhonda. Charlie primarily grew up in Phoenix, Arizona, and Carlin, Nevada, where he graduated in 1973. He attended college at Arizona State University (Tempe) and Washington State University. Then he moved to Reno, Nevada to be with the love of his life, Sharon. They married in 1984. In 1989, Charlie and Sharon moved to Carlin to pursue a dream owning a B&B. Charlie loved the community and people in Carlin. He provided scholarships for graduating seniors, donated time to the Little League, Equestrian Park, Chili cookoffs, and many other community events.