January 31, 1956—February 27, 2023
Charles “Charlie” Kendrick, born January 31, 1956 in Clear Lake, South Dakota, passed from our lives into heaven to sing with the angels on February 27, 2023. Charlie was the son of Patricia and Ronald Rhyne, puppy parent to Miss Trouble, spouse to Sharon and sibling of Heather, Kelly, and Rhonda. Charlie primarily grew up in Phoenix, Arizona, and Carlin, Nevada, where he graduated in 1973. He attended college at Arizona State University (Tempe) and Washington State University. Then he moved to Reno, Nevada to be with the love of his life, Sharon. They married in 1984. In 1989, Charlie and Sharon moved to Carlin to pursue a dream owning a B&B. Charlie loved the community and people in Carlin. He provided scholarships for graduating seniors, donated time to the Little League, Equestrian Park, Chili cookoffs, and many other community events.
Charlie loved our Lord, Jesus Christ, and greatly appreciated the Carlin Methodist Church. He also loved to laugh and was a very sensitive, kind, caring person. Charlie had a life-long passion and love for dogs, trains, antiques, unusual cars, slot machines, lighters, drones, electric cars, and electronics.
As a family member, Charlie was deeply committed to supporting our needs and was willing to do whatever he could to be a great son and brother.
A Celebration of Life was held in Carlin on March 11, 2023. Please rejoice in Charlie’s contributions to many lives and his life in heaven with his beloved momma.
