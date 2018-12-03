Charles Kevin Dressi

May 27, 1950 – December 1, 2018
On Saturday, December 1, 2018, Kevin passed away peacefully with his lifetime spouse by his side. Kevin was born May 27, 1950, to “Torri” and Louie Dressi whose family has ranching roots in Elko County dating back to the 1800s. His grandfather Charles Dressi immigrated to the United States in 1899 purchasing a ranch 5 miles west of Elko that would later become to be known as The Home Ranch and later a ranch 2 miles east of Elko known as the Green Ranch. Charles and Mary Dressi had 13 children, 12 boys 1 girl. Louie Dressi, Kevin’s father is the only one of the children to have a child of his own. Kevin is the last living descendent in the United States from the Dressi Family. He has remaining relatives in Switzerland and Italy. After the death of Louie Dressi, Kevin sold The Home Ranch to the Heguy ranching family and proceeded to purchase the Henderson Bank building at 4th and Railroad St. in Elko. After its sale, he then concentrated on his first love, history and the research of numismatics, amassing a vast collection of first national bank notes, Nevada specific in origin. His love of history and art led him to multiple Bachelor of Science degrees in 1973 from Great Basin College, his area of studies inspired him to become an expert in the field of numismatics and his family immigration to the United States. The key reason for Kevin’s collection was the preservation of historical documentation, some of his Nevada collection will be donated to the Carson City Museum. His spouse will follow through in the donation of these historical documents in his name. Before the donation to Carson City Museum there will be a planned viewing of artifacts in Elko County. Kevin was an incredible artist and played guitar. Often late at night he could be heard playing his guitar from the penthouse floor of the Henderson Bank building. Kevin was widely known in Elko County for being kind, generous, loving, compassionate and talented. He will be missed by many family and friends. He is survived in death by his spouse, Sherri Schofield; daughter, Renee Reynolds Fregoso; daughter-in-law, Angelica Fregoso; granddaughter, Trista Curry; cousin, Sheila Davies Sumner of Berkeley California, as well as many nieces and nephews including Crystal and Jose Paredes of Elko. He was preceded in death by both of his parents, mother-in-law Clara Woodson and father-in-law Sterling Schofield. Services will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on December 6, 2018 at 11:00 AM with a reception to follow. Kevin, his mother and uncle will be interred at the Dressi Ranch alongside his loving father, Louie Dressi on Kevin’s birthday May 27, 2019. A memorial will follow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.