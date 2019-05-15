*2wCAPFb*Charles Kevin Dressi
May 27, 1950 – December 1, 2018
Charles Kevin Dressi passed peaceful with his loving family by his side December 1, 2018. His family will be taking him to his final resting place at what was once the Dressi Ranch now the Heguy Ranch west of Elko on June 1st at 1 P.M. Those wishing to join the family are asked to meet at the driveway of the ranch by 12:45 P.M. on June 1st. There will be reception to follow at the Duncan Little Creek Gallery at 2 P.M. where a light lunch and cocktails will be served. We ask that in lieu of flowers a donation be made in Charles name to the rebuilding of the Lamoille Canyon Boy Scout Camp House. For those that knew him know he spent some of his happiest days there making music in his early life.
For any questions or for directions to the ranch please email reneedaley@live.com. He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Louis Dressi and Rosemary “Torri” Fitzgerald. He is survived by his loving partner of many years, Sherri Schofield; daughter, Renee Reynolds-Fregoso; daughter in law, Angelica Fregoso; granddaughter, Trista Curry; cousin, Shelia Davies-Sumner; as well as many nieces and nephews, including Crystal and Jose Paredes of Elko.
