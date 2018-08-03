August 11, 1935 – July 30, 2018
Charles went home to be with his Creator on July 30, 2018. He left behind his beloved wife of 56 years, Barbara; daughter Annette; sons, Simm and Kirk; grandchildren Allison, Alan, Lacy, Patricia and Garrett, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at the Elko Colony Gym on August 6 at 11:00am. Come and share your memories of Charles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.