Obituaries

August 11, 1935 – July 30, 2018

Charles went home to be with his Creator on July 30, 2018. He left behind his beloved wife of 56 years, Barbara; daughter Annette; sons, Simm and Kirk; grandchildren Allison, Alan, Lacy, Patricia and Garrett, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at the Elko Colony Gym on August 6 at 11:00am. Come and share your memories of Charles.

Celebrate
the life of: Charles Malotte
