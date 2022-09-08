Charles Martin Mariluch

February 22, 1951—September 3, 2022

ELKO—Charles “Charley” Mariluch was called Home unexpectedly on September 3, 2022.

He was born February 22, 1951 to Martin and Una Mariluch of Elko, NV. Charley lived a life full of love, laughter, family and friends. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt, fish, and camp and he was proud to share this with his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Rodeo was also a huge part of his life. Once he quit competing himself, he was always involved in some way or another, by helping teach or cheer from behind the chutes or standing guard at “Charley’s Gate”.

Charley experienced a lot of loss and heartache as a young man and it made him realize how important it was to be with the people you love. He never missed an opportunity to visit with an old friend, or anybody for that matter. His memory was remarkable and he had a story about everything, everywhere and everyone.

His sense of humor was unmatched and you had to be careful about what to believe when he told you things. He loved to tease and see what reactions he could get from people when they realized they’d been duped. His jokes were usually simple and corny, but nobody laughed harder than himself. He was a simple man with simple pleasures in life.

After retiring from Newmont, Charley spent his time with his family and friends as much as possible. His grandkids were his pride and joy. He loved to be able to share his hobbies and teach the younger generations all kinds of habits...good and bad. He was a small man, but he leaves behind an amazing legacy and some boots that we will never be able to fill.

Cowboy, we hope to see you again, but we all know that it’ll depend on the weather. We love you so much and miss you already.

Charley was preceded in death by his infant brother, John; his first wife, Debbie and son, Brandon; both parents; grandsons: Payton Schweer and Jonathon Suhr. He is survived by his siblings: Jerry Mariluch, Chrys (Brad) Roberts, Alkie (Ginni) Mariluch; children: Brian Mariluch, Jasmine(Brandon) Casey, Markus (Megan) Mariluch, Craig (Daylene) Starr, Nikki Starr; daughter-in-law, Amy Mariluch. Also, his former wives whom he remained friends with, Gerry Papach and Denise Mariluch; sixteen grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be a Celebration of Life Sunday, September 11, 2022 at the Elko County Fairgrounds in the Grand Stands at 3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please donate to a cause of your choice in his memory.