Charles R Burnett

February 24, 1943—July 20, 2020

Charles R. “Chuck” Burnett, 77, passed away on July 20, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Chuck was born February 24, 1943 to Chester R. and Lillie Mae (Bogue) Burnett in Elko, Nevada.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Walter. Chuck is survived by his children Ray (Jessica) Burnett; Matthew Burnett (Eniko Kun; Chad (Carmela) Burnett; Nina (Archie) Ahlin; and Kim Paavola; seven grandchildren; and one great grandchild. He is also survived by brothers, Milton and Jim Burnett and sister, Linda (Mel) Paavola.

A viewing will be held at Burns Funeral Home, 895 Fairgrounds Road, Elko, Nevada on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. A funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m., followed by burial at the VA Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to St. Mark Lutheran Church, 277 Willow Street, Elko, NV 89801 in Chuck’s name. We would like to extend our gratitude to the leadership and congregation for their decades of support for Chuck’s missionary work in Taiwan.