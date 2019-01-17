Charles Robert Sacrison

May 20, 1928 – December 24, 2018
Charles Robert (Bob) Sacrison was born to Hans Edmond and Lillian (Haivala) Sacrison in Belle Fourche, South Dakota on May 20, 1928, the second of four sons. Growing up in Buffalo, SD, where his own father passed away when Bob was only 10 years old, he was a star student and captain of his high school basketball team. Relishing the outdoors, he worked many an hour on his Uncle Matt Haivala’s ranch, enabling him years later to regale his grandchildren with the story of why the pad of the middle finger of his left hand pointed sideways. Surreptitiously riding unbroken broncs, his hand became tangled in the reins when he was thrown. His older brother, Jack, reset the broken finger, put a leather glove on him and told him to keep quiet so their Mom wouldn’t find out.
Joining the Marine Corps upon high school graduation, Bob became a Corsair mechanic at El Toro, CA, then attended the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. Classmates set him up on a blind date with a nurse, Loydene McCormick of Rapid City, and two years later, in 1950, they married. He achieved his Mining Engineering degree in 1951.
Bob and Loydene raised three children, in such disparate places as Hot Springs, SD, Kimberly and Las Vegas NV, Montpelier, ID, Ciudad Piar, Estado Bolívar, Venezuela, Ossining, NY and Belém, Edo. do Pará, Brazil before making their final homes in Taos and Albuquerque, NM. Throughout it all they were stalwarts in the community, ever active in their church, their children’s schools and when stateside, the local political scene. Notably, in Venezuela, Bob was the production manager at the Cerro Bolívar Mine, at that time the largest iron mine in U.S. Steel’s panoply, producing over two-hundred railroad cars of high-grade hematite a day.
Bob and Loydene loved to travel and saw much of the world. Bob’s job as Chief Engineer with the Cerro Corporation in NYC called for him to make extensive trips to mines all over the Americas and Greece. Every fourth trip Loydene went along and they would take an extra week or two sightseeing on their way home. Bob’s final job took them to Taos, NM where he became General Manager of the Molycorp Questa Mine. Upon retiring they bought a motor home and traveled much of North America. Eventually relocating to Albuquerque, for many years they snow-birded in Bahia Kino, Sonora, Mexico, beach combing and fishing the Sea of Cortez.
Bob passed away on December 24, 2018. At the time he was living at the Highland Inn, Elko Nevada, having moved there following the death of his beloved Loydene in October 2017. Bob is survived by his brother Hans (LeAna) of Kalispell, MT and children, Chuck (Tommie) of Port Orchard, WA, Vicki (Brind) of Teddington, England and Ralph of Elko, NV and his grandchildren Kate (Joe), Doug, Annabel (James), Claudia, Helena and Robert and great grandson, Sebastian. He was preceded in death by his wife Loydene, and brothers Jack and Bill.
The family expresses heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Highland Inn for the care they have shown him during this past year. Arrangements are being made through Burns Funeral Home, Elko, NV. The family requests no flowers, but donations in Bob’s name should be considered to the American Heart Association, Ducks Unlimited, or a charity of the donor’s choice. Private services will be held at Highland Inn, among the residents and staff who in his final year had become Bob’s new friends. Inurnment is planned for later in the year in his home state of South Dakota, with his beloved wife Loydene. That will be at the National Cemetery in Sturgis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.