May 21, 1924—November 5, 2021

Charlotte Adella Leonhardt Caudill, 97, passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early morning hours of Friday, November 5, 2021 as the song Amazing Grace finished playing in the background. Charlotte was born in Stockton, California on May 21, 1924 to Glenn Ernest Leonhardt and Ora Belle Bursell. Charlotte spent her younger years in Sparks, Nevada before moving to Ceres, California, where she met Maurice. Charlotte graduated from Modesto High School in 1941. Later that same year she and Maurice Allen Caudill were married in Tuolumne, California.

Charlotte was licensed in 1946 as an Assembly of God minister, and received her ordination in 1970. Together with her husband Maurice, they pioneered 5 churches in California and Nevada (Winnemucca and Elko), in addition to pastoring others. They moved to Reno, Nevada in 1975, where they established their last pioneer work, South Hills Assembly of God, now Valley View Christian Fellowship.

In 1983, they retired from full time ministry and continued attending Valley View Christian Fellowship. Although retired from active ministry, Charlotte remained very active in the church, serving as a prayer warrior, driving the church van to pick up fellow parishioners, delivering food to those in need, in addition to numerous other ministries. Charlotte drove school bus for Washoe County School District for 18 years before retiring in 1999.

Charlotte is survived by her children: Naomi Gusman, Dean (Stella) Caudill, Jaci (Carl)Hall, Nina Caudill, Greg (Char) Caudill; 16 grandchildren; plus great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren too numerous to count. She was preceded in death by her parents and 3 siblings, her devoted spouse of 71 years, her son Lynn, several grandchildren and greatgrandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.

Charlotte’s primary purpose in life was loving others and spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ. She was and accomplished bible teacher and was dedicated to the service of others, so full of energy and always insisting on pulling her own weight. She never ceased praying for the salvation of her family and countless friends. She was a prayer warrior until her final breath. Charlotte’s favorite bible verse after the passing of Maurice was Romans 8:28 KJV, “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who arecalled according to his purpose.”

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday June 25, 2022 at 3 pm in the East HallWinnemucca Convention Center.

In lieu of flowers, please give to Assembly of God U.S. or World Missions in Charlotte’s name. For details on how to send a gift in honor of Charlotte, please send an email to inmemoryofcharlottecaudill@gmail.com.