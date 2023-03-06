February 10, 1955—February 28, 2023

ELKO—Charlotte T. Brewer Hammock, 68 years of age, passed away on the morning of Tuesday, February 28, 2023. She was surround by family and friends after her battle with cancer.

She was survived by her four children: Samuel Cook, Clinton Cook, Wade Cook, Sherri Pope; 18 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; 13 brothers and sisters.

When Charlotte was not spending time in the outdoors with family, she loved taking care of children. She also had a very active life in the Catholic Church. She loved being involved in the Saint Gabriel Project, feeding the poor and other numerous Church activities.

Charlette was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Services will be held at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church on March 24, 2023 beginning with a Rosary at 1:30 PM and Services at 2:00 PM. A reception to follow at Mater Dei Hall.

All donations to Venmo https://venmo.com/u/Scook8942 or sent to Samuel Cook, 229 Cottonwood Dr., Elko, NV 89801.