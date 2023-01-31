Cheryl A. Carpenter (Harris) 73 died on January 19, 2023 in Buhl, Idaho. Cheryl was born in 1949 in Elko, Nevada to Shirley A. Harris and C. B. Fouts and lived most of her life in Elko. When Shirley and George J. Harris were married in 1957 George adopted her and raised her from the age of eleven. She graduated form Elko High School in 1967, and son thereafter married Paul Carpenter. They had two children, James Carpenter, 54 of Elko and Jon Carpenter, 50 also of Elko.

Cheryl received her L.P.N. degree from Elko General Hospital in 1968 and her R.N degree form Great Basin College in 1982. She worked for Elko General Hospital for 20 years. Cheryl loved shopping, watching old western movies and cataloging the families of Elko acquaintance’s by recalling their date of birth, marriages and family connections. She volunteered and worked at Northeastern Nevada Museum for years and assisted many people looking for family history in Elko County. She also loved to read non-fiction books about World War II.

Cheryl is survived by her sons: James Carpenter (Kari), John Carpenter (Kimberly) of Elko; granddaughter, Sara Flannigan (Scott) and Jena Bracht (Eric); great-grandchildren: Emma and Liam Flannigan and Kennedy Bracht, all of Elko. She is also survived by her siblings: Vonna Bajoneta, George Harris, Wendell Harris, and Rachel Lebby.

Thank you to Renee and Lester Prader of Buhl, Idaho who took care of Cheryl in her later years.

Donations may be made in honor of Cheryl’s love and dedication to Northeastern Nevada Museum.

A Celebration of Life will be held in late May 2023