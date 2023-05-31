Chris spent the first ten years of his life in Milford, Utah. The family moved to Woodland, California in 1964, where Chris attended Beamer Elementary and Lee Senior Elementary schools. While attending Woodland High School, Chris discovered his investigative reporting skills, writing for the high school newspaper, while contributing to the Woodland Daily Democrat. After graduating high school in 1973, Chris attended Missouri-Columbia’s School of Journalism on a baseball scholarship. Following an injury, he focused on completing his journalism degree early, graduating in 1976 to begin a 40-year career as an independent journalist, manuscript editor and author. He taught high school english in Lodi, California, followed by a stint at the Santa Barbara News-Press, where he traveled to Bosnia and reported extensively on the civil wars there. He then moved on to Incline Village, Nevada, where he worked with the North Lake Tahoe Bonanza weekly, serving as a managing editor. Chris established Chrysolinn Press, an e-book editing and publishing Web site, in Mesquite, Nevada. He penned two novels, Let Us Be! (2013) and Death By Modem (2013), published by Chrysolinn Press.