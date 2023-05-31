December 25, 1954—May 11, 2023
ELKO—Chris Farrell Fotheringham, son, brother, and uncle, passed away on May 11, 2023, in Elko, Nevada, after a lengthly illness. Chris was born on December 25, 1954, in Cedar City, Utah, to Douglas Farrell and Dorothy LouAnn Fotheringham.
Chris is survived by his mother, Dorothy LouAnn (Fisher) Fotheringham of Woodland, CA; brother, Michael (wife Patricia) Fotheringham living in Mapleton, UT; sister, Patty (husband Tom) Crumpacker from Woodland, CA, and sister, Colleen (husband Mike) Bellotti, Bend OR; nieces: Megan Fotheringham (husband David Daly), Lisa (husband Dave) Long, Brooke (husband Stephen) Terrin, Brittney Crumpacker, Kaylie Crumpacker, Keri (husband Jeremiah) Woods; nephews: Eric (wife Sarah) Fotheringham, Lee Crumpacker, Luke Bellotti, and Sean (fiance Nicole) Bellotti.
Chris was preceded in death by his father, Douglas Farrell Fotheringham, grandparents: Vance and Luella Fisher, and nephew, Christopher Crumpacker.
Chris spent the first ten years of his life in Milford, Utah. The family moved to Woodland, California in 1964, where Chris attended Beamer Elementary and Lee Senior Elementary schools. While attending Woodland High School, Chris discovered his investigative reporting skills, writing for the high school newspaper, while contributing to the Woodland Daily Democrat. After graduating high school in 1973, Chris attended Missouri-Columbia’s School of Journalism on a baseball scholarship. Following an injury, he focused on completing his journalism degree early, graduating in 1976 to begin a 40-year career as an independent journalist, manuscript editor and author. He taught high school english in Lodi, California, followed by a stint at the Santa Barbara News-Press, where he traveled to Bosnia and reported extensively on the civil wars there. He then moved on to Incline Village, Nevada, where he worked with the North Lake Tahoe Bonanza weekly, serving as a managing editor. Chris established Chrysolinn Press, an e-book editing and publishing Web site, in Mesquite, Nevada. He penned two novels, Let Us Be! (2013) and Death By Modem (2013), published by Chrysolinn Press.
There will be no viewing nor memorial services. Burial will take place at the Elko City Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. on June 9, 2023. Burns Funeral Home, Elko, Nevada, has assisted the family with arrangements. Letters of condolences may be sent to Dorothy Fotheringham at 116 Second Street, Woodland, California 95695.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.