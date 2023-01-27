Christian Hammond

October 16, 1959—January 8, 2023

It is with sadness and great disbelief that the family of Chris Hammond announce his unexpected passing at the age of 63. A lifelong bachelor with no children, Chris lived life on his terms, and died on his terms passing away at his home in Elko in the early morning hours of January 8, 2023, from natural causes.

He is preceded in death by his father, Ken; paternal grandparents, Toby and Veda Hammond; maternal grandparents, Hugh (Lupe) and Mary Lipparelli; nephew, Ethan Hammond; and his beloved dog, Bandit.

He is survived by his mother, Georgia; brother, Brett (Reba) Hammond; sister, Stefanie (Alvin) Pattani; nieces: Brynn, Kess and Reese Hammond and, Ella Pattani. Chris is also survived by a nephew, Ian (Kristen) Pattani, his paternal aunt, Norma McDonald, several cousins, and extended family members.

The eldest child of Ken and Georgia Hammond, Chris was born on October 16, 1959 in Ogden, Utah. The son of a carpenter, he began working alongside his father as soon as he was old enough to, and it was established at a young age that carpentry and construction would become his destiny. A unique working relationship was born between Chris and Ken that would span roughly 30 years and, in that time, Chris worked exclusively for K&G Construction, a business founded by his father and George Smith, as well as for the Elko County School District where he and Ken held positions within the construction maintenance department. Professionally, they would eventually part ways, and Chris would find himself working for various local construction companies, and was sought after for concrete work, renovations, and small construction jobs that he completed on the side.

In the vastness of his spare time, Chris could be heard calling out to a convoy of CB loving friends “10-4 good buddy, this is the Range Rider,” and his obsessive personality attributed to a broad spectrum of interests and hobbies based upon the latest and greatest fad at the time. He was an exceptional marksman with a true love for hunting and trapping. He spent countless hours traversing the back country of Elko County with his second father, Roger Hunter, in search of coyotes, bobcats, and any predator they set their sights on, not to mention the numerous hunting trips he shared with Ken and Brett through the years.

If you ever met Chris, you’d never forget Chris, and to say he was unique is an understatement. Not only did he share a unique working relationship with Ken whom he bickered with constantly, he had a unique personality, and unique perspective on life. He was uniquely Chris, and will be remembered as a son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend. A talented individual and highly skilled craftsman whose life’s work has touched many in the Elko and surrounding areas.

One of the last projects Chris worked on was the renovation and restoration of Dalling Hall, formerly A.W. Hesson Hardware. In memory of Chris, please join his family for a drink, small bite, and good conversation on Saturday, April 1, 2023, from 3:00 p.m., to 6:00 p.m., at Dalling Hall, 600 Commercial St., Elko, NV.

The family respectfully requests that any memorial donations be made to a charity, or organization of the donor’s choosing.