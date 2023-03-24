ELKO—REMINDER—An informal gathering in celebration of Chris Hammond will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Dalling Hall, 600 Commercial St., Elko, NV, from 3:00 p.m.—6:00 p.m. No services, or presentation will be conducted. Free food and libations will be provided compliments of Chris, so don’t miss this once in a lifetime opportunity!