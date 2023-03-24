October 16, 1959—January 8, 2023
ELKO—REMINDER—An informal gathering in celebration of Chris Hammond will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Dalling Hall, 600 Commercial St., Elko, NV, from 3:00 p.m.—6:00 p.m. No services, or presentation will be conducted. Free food and libations will be provided compliments of Chris, so don’t miss this once in a lifetime opportunity!
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.