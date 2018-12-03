Christine Boundy Lincoln

December 15, 1972 -November 27, 2018
Chris was born to Dean and Patty Boundy in Butte, MT on December 15, 1972. She attended Butte High School until 1989 when she moved to Elko NV where she graduated from Elko High School in 1991. Chris was an accomplished musician who played in the marching band at Butte High School and Elko High. She had the privilege of playing at the reopening celebration for the Statue of Liberty Independence Day parade and ceremony in New York City. She played the flute, saxophone and keyboard.
Chris was raised in the mountains of Montana, hiking, riding her dirt bike and ice skating on the pond in our back yard. She figure skated for the Butte Figure Skating Club and our family often enjoyed skating together with her boom box turned up high! An activity that continued all the way to Salt Lake City at the Gallivan Center in recent years. She loved camping, fishing, motorbike rides, drinking beer by a campfire and hanging with her peeps. We introduced Chris to hot springs at the age of one year, at Fairmont Resort in Butte. She loved the Lava Hot Springs, Crystal Hot Springs and felt the healing from minerals was a body, mind experience. We often shared special occasions with her as a family at the hot springs in Utah and Montana. New Year’s Eve at 40 degrees below zero was a favorite family activity at Fairmont Hot Springs Resort.
Chris was employed until 2017 at Smiths Grocery Store in Park City, UT as a deli manager. Her strong work ethic and friendly way with customers earned her many customer service awards which she proudly displayed on her uniform. She was well known for her exceptional customer service and witty observations of everyday life. Chris had a following of regulars who always came to see her and share a laugh. She was a free spirit in the strongest sense of the word, her definition of fun was being with those she loved and doing what mattered most. A consummate champion of the underdog, she helped those who reached out and never expected anything in return. Chris adopted elderly neighbors, dogs, cats and lonely hearts. She volunteered for CAWS — Community Animal Welfare Society, fostering feral cats, feeding them on a schedule from birth to keeping them warm until they passed.
She was well known and loved as a witty personality who loved deeply and had little regret. For the last ten years Chris was active in promoting prevention of suicide for military veterans, a cause near and dear to her heart.
Chris is survived by her parents, sister, Kerri; brother, Michael Pat; beloved niece, Madelyne and nephew Patrick; numerous friends, special cousins, the Hogan-Holman family in Butte, Margie and Jackie, the Eldridge family in Elko; Dennis Wilson and all her peeps. She will be missed by her faithful companion Brutus.
We are thankful for the time she had with Wade and Jarrett who will always hold a special place in our hearts. We are comforted knowing you are with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
We will think of you often and carry you in our hearts forever. Fly High, until we meet again.
Services will be held December 7, 2018 at Burns Mortuary, Elko, NV. Friends may call at 6:00 PM with services at 6:30 PM. We welcome pictures and stories of Chris, or just being with us as we celebrate her life in spirit. We will have a celebration of life in Butte, MT, July 2019.
Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or a local food bank.
