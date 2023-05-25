Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

October 5, 1989—May 21, 2023

Christopher Alan Greener tragically left us on May 21, 2023. He was born on October 5, 1989, in Elko, NV.

Chris’s ultimate love was the love that he had for his daughter, Isla. He enjoyed cowboying, hunting, fishing, the outdoors, wrestling, metal, and woodwork. He found great pleasure in tormenting his siblings growing up and then his nieces, nephews, cousins, and parents. He had a contagious smile and followed every mischievous act with a giggle. Chris attended and graduated from Spring Creek High School in 2008. Chris served proudly in the Army National Guard for 10 years with one deployment to Afghanistan with his brother, Dustin. Chris was the type of friend that you could reach out to at all times of the day or night when you needed help, and he would drop everything to be there.

Chris is survived by his beautiful daughter, Isla Jade; parents: Rick and Wendy Greener; his siblings: Sandra (Brandon), William (Jackie), Chandra, Alisha (Mitchell), Dustin, Richie (Desi), Saila (Ian), Trevor (Shay); his 11 nephews and 7 nieces; his grandmas: Marge Warmbrodt and Yolanda Greener, his aunts, uncles, several cousins and numerous friends.

Chris was preceded in death by his Grandpa Bruce Warmbrodt, Grandpa Richard Greener, Grandma Mary Turner, Uncle Norman Culley, Brothers in Arms, and friends.

The services for Chris will be held at the Elko County Fairgrounds Exhibit Arts Building on June 17, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. A reception will follow with lunch and time to share stories.

In lieu of flowers, if you would like to donate, a GoFundMe account has been set up for his daughter. The family requests that if you or anyone you know suffers from depression or PTSD please reach out to the suicide and crisis lifeline by calling 988.