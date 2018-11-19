Christopher Jordan George

June 29, 1999 – November 15, 2018
Christopher J. George (CJ), 19, of Elko passed away November 15 as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. He was born June 29, 1999, in Twin Falls, ID, the son of Elizabeth George. He attended Enterprise High School and Elko High School. CJ played par core, and loved reading and drawing.
CJ is survived by his mother, Elizabeth George; brother, Richard, and sister, Carly. He also leaves behind his maternal grandparents; Kelly and Jack Shultz, Redding, CA; paternal grandparents, Trish and Randy Smith. Elko, NV; maternal grandfather, Ken Drennan, Elko, NV; and many close friends, as well as his favorite Auntie Anna.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Burns Funeral Home in Elko. Visitation hours will be Monday, November 19, 3pm to 5pm. A celebration of life will be Wednesday, November 21 at 3pm at the VFW Hall in Elko.
He was a kindhearted and loving young man with a promising future ahead and he will be greatly missed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.