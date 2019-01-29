January 7, 1998 – January 19, 2019
Christopher Logan Heit was born January 7, 1998 in Elko, Nevada. He loved riding dirt bikes starting at age 4 and participated in motocross racing for several years. He loved to go fast. He loved music and always had to be in charge of the stereo. Chris enjoyed spending his free time with his close friends and family. He had a big heart, was loved by everyone he crossed paths with and he always wanted to make sure everyone was happy.
Chris graduated from Spring Creek High School in 2016. He was employed by 5th Gear Powersports while in high school. He received a scholarship to the Great Basin College MTC program in Diesel Technology, and worked as an intern in the light vehicle shop at Newmont during that time. Chris was most recently employed by Direct Force Maintenance.
Chris is preceded in death by his grandmother, Carole Owens-Jarvis and grandfather, Gaylord Keith Sorensen. He is survived by his parents Tennille Sorensen; Chris and Desirae Heit; brothers, Zander and Rylan Heit; grandparents, Gary and Karen Heit; Barbara and Virgil Boner; Steve Burke and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He also leaves behind his beloved dog, Scarface as well as numerous friends whose lives will never be the same. You left us too soon. Forever Ride #98.
Services will be held Saturday, February 2 at 1:00pm at Lighthouse Christian Fellowship 2225 Industrial Way with a Celebration of Life to follow at Dalling Hall 600 Commercial Street at 2:30pm.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to The Taelor Legacy at Nevada Bank and Trust in memory of Chris Heit or, The Taelor Legacy 2421 Puccinelli Parkway Elko, NV 89801 in memory of Chris Heit.
