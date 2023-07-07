May 13, 1975 – June 25, 2023

Chris succumbed to his valiant battle of cancer surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, June 25th. Born in Quincy, CA on a Tuesday and spent his early years playing in the heart of Feather River country.

Chris graduated from Rock Springs High School in Rock Springs, WY in 1993 and began his mining career in Elko, NV in 1995. He was diagnosed with Chordoma on his 35th birthday and endured many surgeries and radiation treatments which forced him to end his career in mining.

Chris met the love of his life Candice (he affectionately called Candy) in Carlin, NV in 2002. They married on March 4, 2003 and welcomed the birth of their daughter, Cora on February 22, 2008.

Even after his mining career ended, Chris kept himself busy. He became Mr. Mom and chauffeured their daughter to school and whatever sport she was interested in at the time. Chris would take Cora to all the practices and enjoyed watching the games from the sidelines with his wife. He had a love for classic and sports cars. Before the baby blue mustang, he worked many, many hours on his 1992 Chevy Camaro. He worked tirelessly to get his baby blue 1967 Ford Mustang to perfection. Always an avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting and fishing with his “girls”, brother and dad. He enjoyed gaming with his best friend Andy from high school, Cora and nephews with his gamer name being “TheBestChris”. Chris showed Cora how to game at an early age and to this day she’s a hardcore gamer like her dad. Chris and Cora would spend hours building in mine craft together. They were buddies. Always a Patriot, Chris was proud of his 2nd amendment and was not afraid to give you his political opinion. He took pride in his ability to build and reconstruct guns, knives and anything that required the skills that he possessed.

Chris is survived by his wife, Candice and daughter, Cora of Elko; his parents, Dennis (Carol) Paul of Evanston, WY, Pamela (Larry) Sutter of Elko, NV; brother, Dan (Cheryl) Paul of Elko, NV. He was loved and will be greatly missed by his nephews, aunts, uncles, extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Delbert and Patricia Paul of Elko, NV and maternal grandparents, Richard and Wathena Largent of Portola, CA.

Most of us are experiencing emptiness, pain, confusion and maybe even a little bit of anger at death coming to someone of only 48 years old. We have comfort in knowing that he is no longer in pain and that his memory will live on in the year’s to come and that he will never be forgotten.

A private ceremony will be held for immediate family. Cards, flowers and donations can be mailed to Candice at 614 Cortney Drive; Elko, NV 89801 or donate to the Chordoma Foundation at www.chordomafoundation.org in Chris’ memory.