June 23, 1995—June 7, 2023
Christopher Thomas Valdez was born June 23, 1995 in Elko, Nevada to Chris and Cathy Valdez. Christopher went home to our Savior June 7, 2023 surrounded by his parents. Christopher was a son, brother, grandson, nephew, and proud uncle. He graduated from Spring Creek High School in 2013. After high school he went to Great Basin College and received an Associates of Applied Science. He continued his education at The University Nevada Reno where he received a Bachelors in Micro Biology. His dream was to be a Doctor. Christopher was the kindest, most hospitable person to everyone he came in contact with. He would always say, “I am a Scientist that’s why I ask so many questions.” Christopher loved hunting, fishing, snowboarding, history, and the Philadelphia Eagles. He shared his love of the Philadelphia Eagles with his Father. They would never miss a game. Christopher will be missed dearly by those who loved him. The void that we have in our hearts will never be filled.
Christopher is survived by his parents, Chris and Cathy Valdez of Spring Creek; his brothers and their significant others: Nathan Valdez and Stephanie Brown, Daniel and Brieanna Valdez all from Spring Creek. He is also survived by his grandma, Dolores Valdez and grandpa, Ivan Valdez of Ely, Nevada, Tim and Linda Woolever of Spring Creek, and numerous aunts and uncles. He is also survived by his nephews: Greyson and Layne, and his niece, Aurora.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Richard and Arlene Brewer of Ely, NV and his great-grandparents, Benedicto and Alcarita Valdez of Vadito, NM.
A celebration of life will take place at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on June 17, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., a reception will follow in Mater Dei Hall. A GoFundMe account has been setup to help with funeral expenses. https://gofund.me/0bed819c
