Christopher Thomas Valdez was born June 23, 1995 in Elko, Nevada to Chris and Cathy Valdez. Christopher went home to our Savior June 7, 2023 surrounded by his parents. Christopher was a son, brother, grandson, nephew, and proud uncle. He graduated from Spring Creek High School in 2013. After high school he went to Great Basin College and received an Associates of Applied Science. He continued his education at The University Nevada Reno where he received a Bachelors in Micro Biology. His dream was to be a Doctor. Christopher was the kindest, most hospitable person to everyone he came in contact with. He would always say, “I am a Scientist that’s why I ask so many questions.” Christopher loved hunting, fishing, snowboarding, history, and the Philadelphia Eagles. He shared his love of the Philadelphia Eagles with his Father. They would never miss a game. Christopher will be missed dearly by those who loved him. The void that we have in our hearts will never be filled.