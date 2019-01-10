August 9, 1992—January 5, 2019
Christopher ‘ Topher’ Ryan Rakestraw was born August 9, 1992 at Beale AFB in California. He graduated Carlin High School in 2011. He was active in Track, Wrestling, Drama and Choir in School. He was a lover of heavy metal music, movies photography, art and fishing. Self taught he could pick up a guitar and play almost anything. He loved everything Harry Potter and Star Wars.
He is preceded in death by his mother Francis Anguiano Sampley, Grandfather George Taylor Jr, and Grandmother Mary Edwards.
He is Survived in death by his parents Scott and Toni Rakestraw, Siblings Robert Rakestraw (Dede), Bethany Rakestraw (Luke), Christian Taylor (Taylor), Lorianne Rakestraw and Dylan Sampley, Grandparents Salvador Anguiano, Janice Taylor, Randy and Sandy Staples, and Cindy and Ron Lorenzo, Numerous Aunts, Uncles, and cousins.
Celebration of life will be held Saturday January 12th at 1:00 p.m. in the Carlin High School Gym.
