Claire C. Algerio

September 12, 1936 - May 24, 2022

SPRING CREEK - Claire C. Algerio, 85, passed away peacefully at her home in Spring Creek, on May 24, 2022. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents Richard Melville Meyer, and Clara Mildred Messenger of Northport, N.Y. and brother Kenneth Meyer of Idaho.

Surviving children her Cheryl Shine of Spring Creek, Wanda Adomeit of Pleasant Valley, Sharon Wenzel of Kansas, Thomas Algerio of Pahrump, Nevada and Paul Algerio of Pleasant Valley; 24 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren.

Claire was born Sept. 12, 1936 in Huntington, N.Y.. Claire was a veteran of the United States Navy as a Corpsman at the U.S. Naval Hospital, Bethesda, Maryland. Claire married Thomas Algerio on September 17, 1956 and lived in Smithtown, NY, until they moved to Spring Creek where she retired as a Registered Dialysis Nurse in Elko. Claire enjoyed gardening, painting, needlework and was an avid rock hound.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 1:00 p.m., at Ruby Mountain Bible Church, 475 Diamondback Drive, Spring Creek. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to to your favorite charity in her memory.