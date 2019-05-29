December 29, 1943—May 2, 2019
Clarence G. Andreozzi SR, age 75 passed away after a long battle with ALS on May 2, 2019 in Salinas, CA. He was born in Elko, NV the son of Joseph and Virginia Andreozzi. Clarence was a graduate of Carlin High School and retired from the Nevada Department of Transportation. He was the spouse of Sandra Cava and they shared 24 wonderful years together.
Clarence enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outdoors, was an enrolled proud tribal member of the Te-Moak Western Shoshone, Battle Mountain Band.
He will be remembered for his love of his family and grandchildren. He was a pillar of the family and will be missed dearly. Clarence is survived by Sandy Cava; children Jerry, Tammy, Dean, Joe, Travis and Jennifer; brother, Jimmy and sister, Betty as well as several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Funeral Services will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the ALS Foundation for research.
