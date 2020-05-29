Clarence "Jack" Jacklin

Jack was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on September 28, 1932. He grew up mostly in Central California and he graduated High School in June of 1951 in Hayward, California. He married in January of 1952 and shortly thereafter that enlisted in the Marine Corp. After boot camp, he spent a year in Florida learning photography and mapping skills. After finishing his active duty in 1954 Jack served in the Marine Corps Reserve until 1957. In 1954 he began working for Humpty Dumpty Studios canvasing the US with home portrait services. Later he started his own company, Pixieland Studios, colorizing black and white photos was one of his specialties and he made amazing pet photographs. Jack eventually found himself in Nevada where he learned the art of dealing “21” and “Craps”. He was a Pit Boss for the rest of his adult working career as well as a Freelance Photographer.