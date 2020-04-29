Clifford "Chub" Avery

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

March 1940 – April 2020

Cliff was born March, 1940 in Buhl, Idaho and passed away April, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was the son of Charles and Angelina Avery.

Cliff’s family moved to Elko from Buhl when he was only 1 year old. He enjoyed living in Elko and worked for the cemetery for 2 years. He worked for the City of Elko for 30 years with the City of Elko Street Department. He made many friends who would always wave to him as he drove the street sweeper by. Many family members and close friends knew Cliff as “Chub”.

The family would like to thank Linda, his loving and compassionate caregiver, for all that she meant to Pa and family.

Cliff enjoyed walking from home to the Coffee Mug Restaurant when it was located on Idaho Street. He knew everyone who walked in the door. He would spend hours on end visiting and telling (cheezy) jokes. He had a knack for making people feel at home. Cliff loved hunting, fishing and camping. He was always talking about past trips and planning for future ones. Cliff thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his friends and family in the outdoors and for holidays.