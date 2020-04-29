Clifford "Chub" Avery

March 1940 – April 2020
Cliff was born March, 1940 in Buhl, Idaho and passed away April, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was the son of Charles and Angelina Avery.
Cliff’s family moved to Elko from Buhl when he was only 1 year old. He enjoyed living in Elko and worked for the cemetery for 2 years. He worked for the City of Elko for 30 years with the City of Elko Street Department. He made many friends who would always wave to him as he drove the street sweeper by. Many family members and close friends knew Cliff as “Chub”.
The family would like to thank Linda, his loving and compassionate caregiver, for all that she meant to Pa and family.
Cliff enjoyed walking from home to the Coffee Mug Restaurant when it was located on Idaho Street. He knew everyone who walked in the door. He would spend hours on end visiting and telling (cheezy) jokes. He had a knack for making people feel at home. Cliff loved hunting, fishing and camping. He was always talking about past trips and planning for future ones. Cliff thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his friends and family in the outdoors and for holidays.
Cliff’s best friend was Frank Scott. They attended elementary school together and gave each other a belly full of laughs since then. They went on numerous hunting and fishing trips together over the years. They even had their own special fishing spot at Wildhorse Reservoir.
Dad “Pa” was a kind and gentle soul. He considered his friends families as part of his own family. He always looked forward to having his own grandchildren and he was very proud of Isaac and Jadaya.
Cliff is survived by his brothers, Buzz (Linda) Avery and Alan (Angie) Avery; his sister, Dottie (Linz) Cotham; daughter and son-in- law, Gynger and Chuck Neisess; granddaughter, Jadaya Neisess and grandson, Isaac Neisess; as well as his uncle, Stan Zunino; and his nieces, Tonya, Shay, Darla and Dawn; nephews, Tony, Brett and Drew and his ex-wife and caregiver, Linda Avery. He was preceded in death by his parents, niece, Dodi; granddaughter, Carrie; cousin, Janet Petersen and his best friend, Frank Scott.
A viewing for family and friends will take place on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm at Burns Funeral Home, 895 Fairgrounds Road, Elko, NV. Due to the pandemic, we will be obeying the rules set forth of 10 people and practicing social distancing. A private family graveside will take place at Burns Memorial Garden. A Celebration of Cliff’s life will be planned for late summer or early fall 2020.
