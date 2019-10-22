Clint Hyde

December 17, 1969—October 21, 2019
It comes with great sadness that we had to say goodbye today. You put up a courageous fight, but unfortunately the cancer won. You felt you were called to heaven early because Dustin needed you, may the two of you rock the heavens and watch over your family. Clint leaves behind his wife, Nikki Hyde of 28 years, his oldest son Dakota (Alexis) Hyde, grandbabies and his prized possessions Roenia, Frehley and Morrison Hyde and youngest son Dalton Hyde (Harlie Moore). He was preceded in death by his 2nd son Dustin Hyde in 2013. Clint was one of a kind and he loved his family more than anything.
Clint was a Jack of all trades and he could fix and make anything. He never asked for help, always figured it out on his own. He instilled the same values in his boys, of whom he was very proud. Clint was born to Carol Hyde in Barstow California. They moved to Elko when Clint was a young boy. He was one of five siblings: Mike (Margie) Hyde; Lisa (Jim) Cash; Jarrod (Kandi) Hyde and Shiloh (Kim) Curtis. Clint graduated in 1988 from Elko High School and started his career in mining, working for Independence Gold Mine for 11 years, then moving on to Newmont Mining where he had been for over 20 years.
Clint loved jet skiing (in his younger days) and he was very talented at airbrushing. You would always be able to find him reloading in his spare time in the shop and most of the time you would find his granddaughter, Frehley on a stool right next to him helping her Papa. He loved fishing and cruising in his Viper with the top down.
Clint, you were taken from this world far too soon. You are leaving behind family and friends who will miss you so much. You may not know it, but you taught all of us something that will stay with us forever. Now that you are out of pain open your wings and fly in the heavens with Dustin.
You will be forever loved and missed.
