January 18, 1941—November 30, 2022

ELKO—Clinton Eugene “Clint” Gilliam, 81, of Elko, Nevada passed away on November 30, of pulmonary fibrosis surrounded by family and friends.

The eldest of seven siblings, he was born January 18, 1941 in Colville, Washington to Dale and Ellen I. (Alexander) Gilliam. He graduated from Wells High School in 1959 and joined the Air Force in 1961, serving three years in England. Upon discharge in 1965 he worked various jobs as a mechanic or truck driver until starting Clint’s Repair and Towing in 1980 until selling the business in 1997.

Clint was preceded in death by his father, Dale; his brother, LeRoy; his sister, Dora “Joan” and his mother, Ellen (I.).

He is survived by his wife, Ellen (E.); son, Jason; daughter, Christina (Kramar); four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A private memorial will be held in the summer. In lieu of flowers, a donation to your preferred charity is encouraged.